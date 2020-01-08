Arunachal: RGUSU protest against CAA, NRC and JNU attacks

Rono Hills

The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) staged a sit-in protest here at the union’s office on Wednesday to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the recent attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

Many students were seen holding anti-fascist posters of “Anti-Fascist Territory, Smash Fascism, RGU against CAA, NRC, etc.”

RGUSU President Dopum Sonam said the protest was also called in support of the nation-wide strike called by central trade unions against the anti-people policies.

Sonam said the RGUSU extends its full solidarity with the students and teachers protesting at JNU. We don’t enjoy protesting but we are left with no other option. We condemn JNU administration for the lackadaisical attitude of treating JNUSU’s demands, he added.

On CAA, NRC the RGUSU President said they are totally ‘Unwanted’ and that the university students have always opposed it and that they will continue to do so.

Sonam also dared Lok Sabha Member of Parliaments (MP) Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao for an open debate on the rising atrocities including CAA. He informed that the union will also organize a cultural protest at Tennis court, IG Park in the coming days wherein he challenged the MPs to speak before the public or else resign from their posts.

RGU Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) General Secretary Prem Taba said “We are extremely anguished by the brutal violence at JNU. It is terrifying and a potential threat to the country’s students”. JNU authorities and Delhi police were inactive when the masked goons entered the heavily guarded campus and unleashed their brutality.

Taba said students across India are boycotting classes and coming out to the streets to observe ‘All India Strike’ in protest against campus violence, CAA, NRC and attack on free speech, civil rights.

On Home Minister Amit Shah’s “understand the chronology” remark over the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act, Taba said the BJP govt has ‘Lack of Interest and Vision’ for the indigenous minorities of Arunachal and Northeast.

“Understand the chronology… First, they will take all your money through demonetization. Then they will ask you to pay tax through GST. Then they will dump refugees into your land through CAA. Then they will ask you to prove your citizenship through NRC,” Taba said.

Former RGUSU GS Vikash Dada, RGURSF AGS Babu Jyoti Ghosh was among others who spoke on the occasion.

During the protest, the students also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, NRC, and CAA.

Students of NERIST also took out a protest rally in its campus to observe the Bharat Bandh.

Major violence resulting in serious injury to JNU students and teachers broke out on Sunday in the university campus, located in the southern part of the city, when a mob of masked goons raided the hostels attacking inmates with iron rods and sticks.