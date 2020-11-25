Arunachal:  RGU to Commemorate Constitution Day with a National Symposium

Itanagar: The Departments of Social Work and Law, Rajiv Gandhi University is all set to organize a National level e-Symposium on Justice Delivery Mechanism in India: Existing Concerns and Evolving Dimensions in commemoration of Constitution Day on November 26, 2020.

The programme has been conceived to illuminate the letter and spirit of the Constitution, which bears the great vision that inspired the national freedom struggle and constituted the building block of Socio-Economic as well as Administrative fabric of India as a nation.

The Constitution lays down the structure and defines, delimits and demarcates the role and functions of every organ of the State including the judiciary and establishes norms for their inter-relationships, checks and balances. Independence of judiciary is essential to the rule of law and constitutional norms.

The Symposium intends to highlight the existing concerns and evolving dimensions of Indian Judicial System and to sensitize the different stakeholders of the society as well as invoke brainstorming on hitherto existing concerns and evolving dimensions of Justice Delivery in the Country.

The programme envisions to deliberate upon Core Values enshrined in Constitution of India and to engage and enlighten on contemporary judicial and constitutional issues. The programme will be graced by Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brigadier (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) as a chairperson and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu as a Guest of Honour. Acting Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Mr. N. Kotiswar Singh will be the Keynote Speaker at the symposium.

Other Judicial Luminaries at the symposium will be Justice Mr. Nani Tagia and Justice Mr. Parthiv Jyoti Saikia of Gauhati High Court, Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh as Special Guests.

Delegates representing Senior Bureaucracy, Police and Judicial Officials of the State along with Academia and other Heads of Institutions will be the observing the day through their online participation.