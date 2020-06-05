Arunachal: RGU secures 74th position in EW India Higher Education Rankings 2020-21

Doimukh: One of the premier quality higher education providers in the North-East, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) secured 74th position among the top 150 government universities of the country by a survey conducted by EducationWorld magazine. It is the highest ranking position the University has ever bagged in a National level ranking till date.

The Education Rankings for government varsities by EW India Higher Education Rankings is very first of its kind as earlier it was limited only for the private ones. This time for 2020-21, EW India Higher Education Rankings has introduced a separate league table rating the country’s government varsities under ten parameters viz, faculty competence, faculty welfare & development, research and innovation, curriculum and pedagogy, industry interface, placements, infrastructure, internationalism, leadership/governance quality and Range/Diversity of programs offered etc.

The survey was conducted by 150 field personnel of the Delhi-based market research and Opinion Polls Company, Centre for Forecasting & Research Pvt. Ltd (C fore) by interviewing 4,168 sample respondents comprising 2,214 faculty and 1,126 final year students of 162 universities, and 828 industry representatives in 25 cities countrywide.

Rajiv Gandhi University has scored higher grades in the parameters like Competence of Faculty, Leadership/Governance quality and Range/Diversity of programs offered. In the North-East region, Rajiv Gandhi University has been placed in 3rd position after Tezpur University, Tezpur and North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong.

On learning about the news, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brigadier (Dr.) B. D. Mishra who is also the chief rector of RGU congratulated the RGU teaching and non-teaching fraternity for the achievement over a telephonic conversation with the Vice-Chancellor today, and expected that the University will continue to strive to excel and work with a collective vision to take RGU to the top of the rankings in the days to come.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Saket Kushwaha congratulated both the teaching and the non-teaching staff of the University for their relentless efforts for uplifting the quality of education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and for their determination to improve the competitiveness of the University at national level.

In the last one year, it is for the second time that Rajiv Gandhi University has earned a national level recognition. Earlier in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2019, the university was placed at 99th position among all the universities of the country, which was a steep jump of 25 positions for the University, from 124th position in 2018 to the top hundred by fetching the 99th spot in 2019.

An elated Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference) of RGU Dr. David Pertin who is also a member of the University’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) informed that the EducationWorld is an organization which basically deals with education and publishes a popular magazine called EducationWorld. It brings out survey based rankings and data on educational institute from pre-schools to Higher Education Institutes.

In the May 2020 edition of the magazine they published a list of top 150 government universities league table, using ten parameters, wherein RGU scored a total of 798 out of 1300 points to secure 74th position. RGU separately scored 121 and 122 points out of 150 each in Infrastructure & Facility and in Competency of Faculty respectively, while 67 in Faculty welfare and Development, 62 in Curriculum & Pedagogy, 65 in Industry Interface, 59 in Placement, 62 in Internationalism, 68 in Leadership/Governance quality and 71 in Range/Diversity of programs offered, all out of 100 total points each.