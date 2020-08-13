Arunachal: RGU Ranks All India II and I in NE in MHRD Rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Rjiv Gandhi University ( RGU ), the lone central university in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh, has been ranked second in the list of Central Universities released by the Ministry of Education, beating prominent universities like JNU, Aligarh Muslim University, University of Delhi, BHU, Vishva Bharati, NEHU & Tezpur University among a list of 49 other central varsities in the country.

In a letter sent by The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on 10th August, 2020, Rajiv Gandhi University received ‘Excellent’ status for the year 2019-20 based on performance parameters set by MHRD for Central Universities. Universities receiving ≥ 90 % are graded as ‘Outstanding’ while Universities receiving ≥ 70 % but < 89 % are graded as ‘Excellent’. RGU received a score of 83 %, which is second amongst the Central Universities, after Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi and and first among the central universities of North East India.

A detailed look at the grading and scoring of Central Universities reveals that Rajiv Gandhi University has scored 83 percent while the topper Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Delhi has secured the highest score of 90 percent, followed by, Jawaharlal Nehru University at 82 percent is placed 3rd and Aligarh Muslim University at fourth with 78 percent.

The ranking is based on an annual tri-partite MOU signed between the varsity and the HRD Ministry (now Ministry of Education) and the University Grants Commission and its evaluation. All the universities were required to sign a tripartite MoU with MHRD (ministry of education) and UGC for continuous evaluation. RGU also is signing and entering it since the year 2017 and made itself worthy for performance evaluation. The present score is based on an evaluation on key parameters fixed under a MoU in 2019-20. Thereby the rank or score was based on parameters like number of students admitted annually in UG, PG, PhD and MPhil programmes as well the range of diversity among students, measured in terms of percentage of female students as well as the percentage of students from other states and countries. Additionally, aspects like faculty quality, student-teacher ratio, teacher vacancy and other factors were also included in the list of parameters used to determine the score. Students placed through campus interviews and those qualifying for NET & GATE, among other entrance tests. Out of these, one of the parameters focused on financial powers. Universities were being encouraged to ensure a gradual annual increase in user charges/fees charged for various courses and facilities and were expected to strictly follow the General Financial Rules, 2017 issued by department of expenditure, ministry of finance, and Government of India in all their financial transactions, including procurement of goods and services. The MoU made it obligatory for universities to adopt the public financial management system for receipt of all funds from UGC and Centre.

On learning about the news, the Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Saket Kushwaha congratulated the University fraternity for their Relentless Efforts for uplifting the quality of education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and for their determination to improve the competitiveness of the University at national level. As one of the premier quality higher education providers in the North-East, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) had yet again proved its academic prowess by securing the 2nd position among the 50 central universities of the country by the Ministry of Education (Formerly MHRD). The VC further said that, it is a watermark achievement, considering its location in the remote border state of Arunachal Pradesh with so many challenges. He said that, “the university community attributes this achievement as an outcome of the persistent efforts of the “Team RGU” and “its 4 pillars – the teachers, academic administrators & non-teaching fraternity, the students and the members of the various bodies and committes for the improvement in teaching and research environment of the university leading to high-quality teaching, relevant and focused research of highest quality in the university. This achievement has come in the backdrop of some other major achievements of the university and I hope and pray that RGU will further improve the performance in the coming years as well”. He further divulged that, the meticulous calculations in fixing the target and continuous monitoring in scientifically achieving the goals using the slope analysis and have also embarked on quarterly gap analysis to mitigate the lapses had fetched us this level this time. By the way, zero marking has been emanated at one area that is, number of foreign students joining the varsity. Due to RAP and PAP restrictions RGU could not admit foreign students, but for this RGU is in constant touch with the Ministry of Education and the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. He further added that , “for the last two years all the directives, guideline and advisories of MHRD and UGC are being complied within th time frame wth meticulous actions folloed by submission of action taken reports”.

Out of 14 set parameters in MoU the university has achieved above targets with regard to Student teacher ratio, academic outcomes, research publications, patents, utilisation of funds, contribution to local societies, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Village adoptions, Governance etc. With the desired parameters fulfilled the Action Taken Report (ATR) were submitted to Ministry of Education, Govt. of India on time. Prof. Tomo Riba, Registrar of RGU shared that “RGU will do harder works to achieve better ranks in other parameters also”. He aadded that

An elated Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference) of RGU Dr. David Pertin who is also a member of the University’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) said that he is not surprised by this ranking and said that the University’s patient and persistent toiling is being paid off. Though RGU is young and still growing, there is an added advantage of being small yet beautiful. Holistic maintenance and presentation of data or statistics to the ministries by the various branches, departments, institutes, centres and cells of the university is the key in such rankings. University has successfully implemented PFMS, regular and timely compliance of all the directives of the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission, maintaining gender equity, taking part and spearheading many flagship programmes of the govt. of India such as Ek Bharat Sreshta Bharat, Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, etc smoothly.

The major areas where RGU has fetched marks are on overall competency of Faculty, quality curriculum & pedagogy, Industry Interface and Placement, smooth governance quality and for Diversity of programs offered including dynamism in Research and Innovation parameters, etc. He further informed that, the university is the only government funded university from the North-East India which stood out among 24 organizations of the entire country selected for receiving grant-in aid under Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog for establishment of Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC). Rajiv Gandhi University has inked 8 MoUs in last one year for access to academic resources pan India and also been selected for establishment of Centre of Sports Science & Research under the scheme “National Centre of Sports Science and Research” (NCSSR) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) recently, which is the 1st of its kind in the North-East India and only the 6th in the entire country. Undoubtedly, this target has been yielded due to the consistent efforts of all stake holders under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha and the committed team of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

Rajiv Gandhi University has been relentlessly working in pursuit of academic and administrative excellence. The results came as an indicator that the university is the right path of achieving its goals