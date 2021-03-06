Arunachal: RGU organizes invited e-talk in celebration for International Women’s Day

ITANAGAR- As a part of the ongoing month-long celebration of International Women’s Day 2021, women fraternity of RGU organized an e-talk on 5th March, 2021. A wide spectrum of speakers talked on varied topics in the event. Ms. Licypriya Kangujam, a 9-year old climate activist spoke on climate change, its effects and the need to protect our planet. She advocated the ban of single use plastics and opt for cleaner fuels. She truly demonstrated that age does not matter to make a change.

The first lady army officer of the state, Lt Col Ponung Doming highlighted that discipline and believe in self is the foundation to achieve one’s goal. She encouraged to overcome fears, support and motivate a girl child. She also emphasized that women be financially independent.

Prof Sonajhariz Minz, Vice Chancellor of Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Dumka Jharkhand was the third speaker of the event. She underlined that the word “challenge” need to be redefined as women are prohibited and not challenged. She shared her experiences and recognized the zeal and effort of womanhood in every woman. She lauded the commitment of mothers for education while encouraging to support girls.

The event was moderated by Prof Sarah Hilaly of Department of History, RGU.

Prof Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor of RGU lauded the efforts of the organizers for organizing the event. He also suggested that MoUs with Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Jharkhand can be a step towards collaboration and progress.