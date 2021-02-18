Arunachal: RGU observes World Anthropology Day

ITANAGAR- The Department of Anthropology Rajiv Gandhi University observed World Anthropology day today i.e., the 18th February 2021. The world Anthropology Day is observed on the third Thursday of every February which is an offshoot of the National Anthropology Day started by American Anthropological Association in the year 2015. The nomenclature was later changed to World Anthropology Day to give it a wider amplitude.

The program was marked by the Head, Prof S.K. Chaudhuri and other faculty members discussing and highlighting the importance of Anthropology as a discipline and the practical importance of Anthropological knowledge in the present Multi-polar world.

The programme included Quiz competition, Anthropological Photography competition followed by interactive session between the students, faculty members and Research Scholars of the department. Further, the importance of the subject was also shared and highlighted by interacting with the students from other Departments.

Anthropologist today are acting as the cultural broker across the globe bridging the hiatus between the indigenous people and the state actors working parallelly for the growth of the nation in general and tribals in particular.