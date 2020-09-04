Arunachal: RGU never indulge in the hike of fee- Prof.Tomo Riba

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : Declining the drastic hike in admission fees as charged by the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU), the registrar (I/C) of RGU Prof. Tomo Riba said that the authority of the University never indulged in the hike of fees.

Addressing the media person here at Arunachal Press Club (APC), Riba said, there is no anomaly in fees hike. At the time of admission all the students get a prospectus which mentions admission fees for each semester, he added.

“President of RGUSU himself admits that he never paid the fees as per the prospectus but he paid less, which is an honest statement in a one way,” said Riba.

Stating that the demand for concession in fees of all the post graduate students is not genuine, he said when 80% of the students had already taken admission rather demand should have been made earlier.

“Even we appealed to RGUSU to submit the demand for concession in writing but they are not submitting the same,” informed Riba.

Stating that deduction of double amount during filling up of online 2020 examination form may be due to connectivity or errors made by the students, he informed the process to return the deducted amount of double payment and non technical subjects such as sociology, history, commerce is on.

The Academic Council’s members approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and University Grant Commission (UGC) which is a big system, however we RGU assured to look into the demand of RGUSU for inclusion of one member from the RGUSU in the Academic Council, said Riba.

On supplementary examination, he said it was discontinued since implementation of the semester system. It was abolished with the consent of principals of all affiliated colleges after approval of the Academic Council and Executive Council. In the meantime it can be reviewed in the next academic session.