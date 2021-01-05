Arunachal: RGU Dept of Mass Communication holds online Orientation Day event

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University’s Department of Mass Communication today organized its Orientation Day programme for the 1 Semester students of its Masters and Diploma course in online mode.

Keeping to its tradition of inviting an Orientation Day speaker, the department hosted filmmaker and Festival Director of the 7th Arunachal Film festival, Lobsang Chombey who is a 2004 alumnus of the first batch of the department.

Recalling his experiences of having worked with international channels like BBC WST, Voice of America, Travel and Living Channel, Fox History and Traveller among others, Chombey called upon the students to strive to excel and better themselves.

Citing the early years of the department when it used to function from the erstwhile Takar Complex and where the facilities were basic, he urged the students to make the most of their time at the University.

“Arunachal is rich in its cultural diversity and we as artists need to embrace our differences and listen to our stories…and create films and media works that reflect this. We have to be creative all the time” he shared.

Later, interacting “We must always be prepared to struggle and keep learning so that we excel in what we do. It’s easy to get a job in the media, but to retain it, you have to outshine in your skills” he said. He also said that the best way to learn is to do internships, preferably outside the State because of the vast spectrum of experiences.

Students from the currents batches and faculty members also participated in the event.