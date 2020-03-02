Arunachal: RGU conducts Workshop on ‘Campus Placement and Career counseling for civil services’

Itanagar

A One Day Workshop on ‘Campus Placement and Career Counseling for civil services’ was organized at the Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) campus jointly by the Placement Cell and Career Counseling Cell of RGU on 2nd March, 2020 for creating awareness about campus placement and to give career counseling for civil service aspirants among the varsity students. Around 570 students participated in the programme including students from NERIST, NIT Yupia and Government College Doimukh.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Saket Kushwaha, the Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University as a chief Guest. During his address to the gathering of students, teachers and staffs of the university, he emphasized on the importance of Placement activities and Career Counseling centers in the university.

He urged upon the university community to make the university number one in producing quality students to enable them to get good placement and to be absorbed in the job market. He also released the Placement Bulletin for the year 2019-20 published by the placement cell, RGU. He also emphasized on organizing such kind of workshop in every quarter of the year henceforth.

He also said that the university is aware of the pain of the students who don’t know the track where they are supposed to go after completion of their respective degrees and what are their way forwards. He further suggested the students to do SWOT (Strength, weakness, opportunity, and Threat) analysis, so that they can know their weaknesses and can work on it. Finally, he assured to make the university’s civil service and NET coaching programmes more visible in coming days.

Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University who graced the occasion as Guest of Honour in his speech highlighted the background of the establishment of placement cell in RGU and informed about the role played by each and every department of the university.

Earlier from Prof. Tasi Kaye, Programme Director and professor in-charge, placement cell extended warm welcome to all dignitaries and participants and appraised the main purpose of the programme. He also introduced the resource persons of the programme.

Inaugural session was concluded with proposal of vote of thanks by Dr. Boa Reena Tok, Programme Coordinator of the workshop. The programme was addressed by two resource persons namely; Asit Das, General Manager (HR), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Dibrugarh and Dr. Raza Hamid, senior consultant of Khan Study Group (KSG) institute for IAS coaching, New Delhi.

Asit Das delivered a lecture on importance of campus placement and how to build up better personality. He discussed about how companies are turning towards higher education institution to tap best human resources.

Dr. Raja Hamid while motivating the students to focus more on civil service preparation during the 2nd Technical Session of the workshop, he also dwelt in length about the role of coaching institutes towards moulding the aspirants’ mindset to go for civil services.

Among others, the placement officer of the university and Assistant Coordinator of the workshop Dr. Ashok Sharma also spoke. The inaugural programme of the workshop was attended by the Finance Officer in-Charge Prof. Otem Padung, Director of IQAC Prof. RC Parida, Joint Registrar Dr. David Pertin, heads of the departments of Management, Political Science, Commerce, Education and Electronics & Communication, officials, staff, research scholars and students of the University.