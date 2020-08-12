Arunachal reports103 fresh cases for Covid-19 including 44 security personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: 103 more people, including 44 security personnel on Wednesday, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the infection tally to 2430, the latest government bulletin said.

While 25 more coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospitals in the state and They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, the bulletin said.

Official bulletin meanwhile, said Thirty-seven out of 103 cases are from Lohit district, 22 in East Kameng, 10 in Itanagar Capital Complex, 8 in West Kameng, 7 in East Siang, 4 each in Tawang and Lower Siang, 3 in Changlang, 2 each in Namsai and Papumpare, 1 each in Lower Dibang Valley, West Siang, Upper Siang, and Longding.

All barring one new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 902 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 295 ), Namsai ( 173 ) and East Siang (162)

Of the 2430 cases, 768 are active while 1659 people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals and three patients have died.

The state so far tested 115758 samples for Covid-19, including 3069 on Wednesday, the health bulletin said.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.