Arunachal reports one more Covid-19 death, 82 new cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: One more person died of COVID- 19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, raising the death toll due to coronavirus in the state to Four, while 82 people tested positive taking the total number of cases to 2512, said a health department bulletin.

The deceased identified as 56 years old security personnel serving in Assam Rifles, who returned from Imphal to Pasighat was tested positive for Covid-19 on 7th Aug, 2020 by RDT-Ag at Rayang ( Est Siang ) . He was transferred to 188-MH, Likabali for further management. He was referred to AMCH, Dibrugarh on 11th Aug. 2020 for ICU care since his condition deteriorated. patient arrived at 06.30 PM and expired soon after at 08.00 PM due to Covid Pneumonitis with acute respiratory failure, said the health bulletin

Among the people who tested positive for the disease on Thursday, 17 are from Itanagar Capital Complex, 14 are from West Kameng, 12 from East Siang, 6 from Lower Siang, 8 each from papumpare, and west siang, 5 each from Changlang, and Tirap, 2 each from Upper Subansiri, and Lohit, 1 each from Namsai, East Kameng and Longding

Of the total 2512 cases in Arunachal Pradesh , 4 people have died, 790 are active cases. 59 more patient were released after they tested Negative, taking the total number of patients discharged on Thursday to 1718.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.