Arunachal

Arunachal reports one more Covid-19 death, 222 fresh cases

Forty three out of 222 fresh cases are Symptomatic  and rest 179 new patients are asymptomatic.

October 6, 2020
Itanagar:  Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 20, and 222 fresh COVID-19 cases which  taken the state’s virus count to 11007, said a report of health department.

ONE MORE COVID-DEATH

A ‘47’ Yrs old (APST), a known case of hypertension and tested positive for COVID-19 expired at 11.23 PM on 5th October 2020 in the DCH-Chimpu. He was serving as a Jr. Engineer in the Hydro Power Dept. He was referred from DCHC-Midpu on 25th Sept. 2020. He hails from Kanubari, Longding district. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Ninety  of  the 222 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex,  28 from Changlang, 23 from West Siang, 16 east from East Siang and Tirap, 9 from Lower Subansiri, 8 from Leparada,  6 from Lower Dibang Valley, 5 from Upper Siang, 4 each from Namsai and Upper Subansiri, 3 each from Papumpare, West Kameng, Lower Siang, 2 from Lohit and 1 each from Tawang and Longding .

Forty three  out of  222 fresh cases are Symptomatic  and rest 179 new patients are asymptomatic.  All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today  189   more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 4111 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (890 ) and Papum Pare ( 716 ).

Of the 11007 cases, 3022 are active while 7965  people have recovered, 20 patients have died, and  255334  persons  have been tested so far.

October 6, 2020
