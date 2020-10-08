Arunachal reports one more Covid-19 death, 212 fresh cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 22, and 212 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 11479, said a report of health department.

ONE MORE COVID DEATH A ‘58’ Yrs old male (APST) hailing from Tajang Village, Lower Subansiri District who tested positive for COVID-19 died at 3:45 AM on 8th October 2020 at DCH-Chimpu. He was a known case of Diabetes Mellitus. He was admitted on 29th September and died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Eighty one of the 212 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 26 from West Siang, 21 from Tirap, 13 from East Siang, 12 from Leaparada, 9 each from Lohit and Papumpare, 8 each from Changlang and upper subansiri, 5 from West Kameng, 4 each from Lower Subansiri, Pakke Kessang and Upper Siang, 3 from Longding, 2 from Dibang Valley, 1 each from East Kameng, Lower Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley.

Thirty seven out of 212 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 175 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 283 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 4272 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 908 ) and Papum Pare ( 790 ).

Of the 11479 cases, 2778 are active while 8679 people have recovered, 22 patients have died, and 260223 persons have been tested so far.