ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal reports highest single-day spike with 75 Covid-19 cases

Including 49 from Itanagar Capital Complex tested positive for the disease, taking the State’s tally of coronavirus patients to 462.

July 15, 2020
0 Less than a minute

Itanagar-   Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on July 14 after 75 people, including 49 from Itanagar Capital Complex tested positive for the disease, taking the State’s tally of coronavirus patients to 462, a health department report said.

Among these 75 fresh cases, 64 cases are Asymptomatic  and 11 cases are Symptomatic .

As per the health department , today 8 Covid-19 positive cases has been discharged all over the state.

The data shared by the health department  with the media are as follows 

Meanwhile as on 14 July,  Active cases are 306, while the  153 Covid-19 patient has been cured and discharged.  3 patient died due to covid-19 disease.

 

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close