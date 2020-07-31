ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Friday, 31st July 2020, with 107 more people testing positive for the infection, a health department report said.

The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 1591. The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on July 28 when 91 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Twenty two of the 107 fresh cases were reported in the Itanagar Capital Complex where a lockdown is going on till 3rd August, while 38 from Changlang, 12 from East Kameng, 14 from East Siang, 1 from Lohit, 4 in Longding, 1 in Lower Dibang Valley, 1 in Lower Siang, 1 in Tirap, 11 in Namsai, 1 in Papumpare, and 1 in West Kameng.

All barring 3 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Today 91 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 3764 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 235 ), Namsai ( 87 ) and East Siang (71).

Of the 1591 cases, 670 are active while 918 people have recovered and three patients have died, Dr Jampa said, adding 81865 samples have been tested so far.

Arunachal Pradesh had remained virus-free till May 23. It witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases after residents started returning from other parts of the country.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows