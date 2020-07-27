Arunachal reports 81 fresh Covid-19 cases including 14 BRTF Personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh on Monday 27 July, reported 81 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 14 BRTF personnel, taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 1239, a health department report said.

Fifty One of the 81 fresh cases are detected from Itanagar Capital Complex, 12 BRTF personnel in Tawang, 9 in Changlang, 4 in Tirap, 2 in West Siang, 1 in Lohit, and 1 BRTF personnel each in Lower Dibang Valley and Upper Siang.

All barring 9 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, said the health report.

Today 69 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 341 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the Papumpare ( 61 ), Changlang( 41 ), and Namsai (36 ).

Of the 1239 cases, 662 are active while 574 people have recovered and three patients have died, adding 63784 samples have been tested so far.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.