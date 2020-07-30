Arunachal reports 74 fresh cases of Covid-19 from 12 districts

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 74 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, 30 July, 2020, from 12 different districts all over state taken the state’s virus count to 1484, said a report issued by health department.

Twenty one out of 74 positive cases detected in Itanagar Capital Complex, 17 in Changlang, 1 each in East Kameng, East Siang, Lohit, Siang, Tirap and Lower Siang, 10 in Lower Subansiri, 9 in Namsai, 4 in Papumpare, and 7in Tawang.

All barring 7 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, report said.

Today 150 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 272 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the Changlang (82), Papumpare ( 49 ), Tirap ( 43 ).

Of the 1484 cases, 654 are active while 827 people have recovered and three patients have died. 77630 samples have been tested so far.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.