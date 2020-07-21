Arunachal reports 68 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 57 from ICC

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday 21 July, reported 68 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 57 from Itanagar Capita Complex ( ICC ), taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 858, a health department report said.

Fifty seven of the 68 fresh cases were reported in the Itanagar Capital Complex where a lockdown is imposed, while 6 in Lower Subansiri, 3 in Namsai, 1 in Papumpare, 1 in Lower Dibang Valley, State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

All barring 2 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Today 18 more people ( 16 from ICC and 2 from Lower Dibang Valley ) have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows