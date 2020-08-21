Arunachal reports 60 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 21st Aug 2020, with this state’s virus count stand at 3126, a health department report said.

Fourteen of the 60 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 11 from Changlang, 10 from West Kameng, 5 from East Siang, 4 each from East Kameng and Namsai, 3 each from West Siang and Tawang, 2 each from Papumpare, Lower Siang and Pakke Kessang.

All barring 3 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 32 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1003 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 377 ) West Kameng ( 251 ).

Of the 3126 cases, 996 are active while 2125 people have recovered and 5 patients have died, and 133048 samples have been tested so far.

14 people tested positive for the Covid 19 in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Friday. Altogether 541 tests were conducted. Informing this district medical officer (DMO) Capital Complex Dr Mandip Perme said till now 48617 tests including RAT antigen, RT PCR and TRUENETE have been done in the capital complex.