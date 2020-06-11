Arunachal reports 6 new Covid-19 cases, total cases reach at 67

Itanagar- Today, 6 new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported, taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 67, with 63 active cases and 4 recovered.

Today 6- COVID-19 positive cases are reported from all over Arunachal Pradesh. Among six positive cases, 2 cases are from Changlang, 1 case from Longding and 3 cases are from West Kameng.

The 3 cases of West Kameng are military personnel who have returned from Bihar.

The Changlang cases have returned from Noida, U.P and the case from Longding has returned from

Gujarat and shitted to CCC.

All the cases have been detected from FQ and all are asymptomatic.