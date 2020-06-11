ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal reports 6 new Covid-19 cases, total cases reach at 67

The 3 cases of West Kameng are military personnel who have returned from Bihar.

June 12, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal reports 6 new Covid-19 cases, total cases reach at 67

Itanagar-  Today, 6 new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported, taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 67, with 63 active cases and 4 recovered.

Today 6- COVID-19 positive cases are reported from all over Arunachal Pradesh. Among six positive cases,  2 cases are from Changlang, 1 case from  Longding and 3 cases are from West Kameng.

The 3 cases of West Kameng are military personnel who have returned from Bihar.

The Changlang cases have returned from Noida, U.P and the case from Longding has returned from
Gujarat and shitted to CCC.

All the cases have been detected from FQ and all are asymptomatic.

Districts Active Covid + Discharged
Capital Complex 5 2
Changlang 42 X
East Siang 3 X
Lohit 2 1
Longding 1
Lower Dibang Valley 1 X
Namsai 2 X
Tawang 1 X
Tirap 1 X
Upper Siang 1 X
West Siang 1 X
Pakke Kessang X 1
West Kameng 3
Total 63 4
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  67

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close