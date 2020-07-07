Arunachal reports 6 fresh covid-19 cases today, including Constable, Businessman and Health worker

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported Six ( 6 ) fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday 7 July including 1 Police Constable, 1 businessman, and 1 health worker, taking the infection tally to 276. Among these 6 fresh cases, 5 are reported from Itanagar Capital Complex and 1 is from Namsai.

Among 5 Positive cases from Itanagar Capital Complex, 2 are returnees from Uttar Pradesh & Kerala. In the remaining three cases, one is a constable in the police, second a businessman and third is a health worker in TRIHMS. Positive case of Namsai is returnee from Tamil Nadu.

All are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today ‘13’ positive cases from (Changlang -10, Leparada-1, Namsai-1, and West Kameng-1 ) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Yesterday a 8-months old male child had died in NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. The child was diagnosed with disseminated TB with CNS complications and was referred from TRIHMS on 5th July 2020. The child tested positive for COVID-19 while both the parents and the relative tested negative for COVID-19 at NEIGRIHMS.

Today ‘76’ contacts were traced at TRIHMS who had come in close contact with the diseased 8-months old child. From this ‘60’ samples were collected for testing for COVID-19.