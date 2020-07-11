Arunachal reports 6 fresh COVID-19 cases including Vegetable vendor and health workers

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported six (6) fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, 11 July, including one vegetable vendor and three health workers, taking the infection tally to 341. Among these 6 new cases, 5 cases are found in Itanagar Capital Complex, and 1 case is from West Kameng.

Positive case of West Kameng is returnee from Uttrakhand and detected from quarantine facility

Among 5 positive cases of Itanagar Capital complex

1st positive case is a vegetable vendor detected from G-extension, Naharlagun.

2nd positive case is detected from B-sector, Naharlagun,

3rd positive case is from Police colony Naharlagun and

two positive cases are Health Care Worker at TRIHMS.

All are asymptomatic and being shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today ‘5’ positive cases from Changlang have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

As on 11th July 2020, the total 214 cases are Active, 125 cases are recovered, while 2 covid-19 patient died.