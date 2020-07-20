ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal reports 50 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9 Military Personnel in Tawang

Thirty Four of the 50 fresh cases were reported in the Itanagar Capital Complex where a lockdown is imposed,

July 21, 2020
Itanagar-  Arunachal Pradesh on Monday 20 July, reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 including 9 military personnel  from Tawang , taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 790, a health department report said.

Thirty Four  of the 50  fresh cases were reported in the Itanagar Capital Complex where a lockdown is imposed, while 10 were registered in Tawang  district, 5 in Lower Subansiri, and 1 in West Siang district,  State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

All barring 6 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Today Three more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department  with the media is as follows

