Arunachal reports 50 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9 Military Personnel in Tawang

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh on Monday 20 July, reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 including 9 military personnel from Tawang , taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 790, a health department report said.

Thirty Four of the 50 fresh cases were reported in the Itanagar Capital Complex where a lockdown is imposed, while 10 were registered in Tawang district, 5 in Lower Subansiri, and 1 in West Siang district, State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

All barring 6 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Today Three more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows