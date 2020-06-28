Arunachal reports 5  fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 182

Itanagar- Today Five ( 5 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, Namsai and Changlang districts taking the total tally to 182, as on 28th June 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among these five fresh positive cases, 3 are from Itanagar Capital Complex, and one each from Namsai & Changlang .

The three cases of Itanagar Capital Complex are ITBP personnel who have returned from Assam. Case from Namsai is a returnee from Tamil Nadu, and case from Changlang is a returnee from Assam .

All the cases have been detected from Facilitiy quarantines and all are asymptomatic. Now they shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today ‘6’ positive cases from (East Siang -5, Changlang -1) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 28 June, 2020 ) active cases are 121, 60 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 28/06/2020 at 10:00 pm