Arunachal

Arunachal reports 5  fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 182

3 are from Itanagar Capital Complex, and one each from  Namsai & Changlang

June 28, 2020
Itanagar-   Today Five ( 5 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, Namsai and Changlang districts taking the total tally to 182, as on 28th June 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among these five fresh positive cases, 3 are from Itanagar Capital Complex, and one each from  Namsai & Changlang .

The  three cases of Itanagar Capital Complex are ITBP personnel who have returned from Assam. Case from Namsai is a returnee from Tamil Nadu, and case from Changlang is a returnee from Assam .

All the cases have been detected from Facilitiy quarantines  and all are asymptomatic. Now they shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today ‘6’ positive cases from (East Siang -5, Changlang -1) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 28 June, 2020 )  active cases are 121,  60 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 28/06/2020 at 10:00 pm 

Districts Active Covid + Discharged Death
Capital Complex 38 8 x
Changlang 52 26 x
East Siang x 10 x
Leparada 1 x x
Lohit 1 3 x
Longding 3 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 1 2 x
Lower Siang 1 X x
Namsai 8 3 x
Pakke Kessang X 1 x
Tawang 1 X x
Tirap 2 1 x
Upper Siang x 1 x
West Kameng 12 3 1
West Siang 1 1 x
Total 121 60 01
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  182  

