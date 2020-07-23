Arunachal reports 42 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 3 military personnel in West Siang.

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, 23 July, reported 42 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 3 military personnel in West Siang taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 991, a health department report said.

Thirty three of the 42 fresh cases were reported in the Itanagar Capital Complex where a lockdown is going on, 3 in West Siang, 4 in Namsai, 1 in Papumpare, 1 in Lower Dibang Valley.

All barring 5 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, said the health reprot.

Today 20 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 396 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the Namsai ( 42 ), East Siang ( 39 ), Changlang (30).

Of the 991 cases, 654 are active while 334 people have recovered and three patients have died, , adding 44,986 samples have been tested so far.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows