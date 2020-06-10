Arunachal reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, total cases reach at 61

Itanagar- Today, 4 new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported, taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 61, with 57 active cases and 4 recovered.

The newly detected positive cases are in district Changlang (3), and East Siang (1). All were shifted to COVID Care Center (CCC).

Among these Four, 3 are returnees from Noida, U.P and 1 from Punjab. They were all detected in Facility Quarantine (FQ).

Today two positive cases were released from QF at Lekhi as their test results were negative for two

consecutive samples. They are from ICC and have been advised for strict 14 days home quarantine.