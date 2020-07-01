Arunachal reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 195

Itanagar- Today Four ( 4 ) COVID-19 positive cases found from Lower Siang, Namsai and Itanagar Capital Complex taking the total tally to 195, as on 1st July 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among these Four ‘4’ cases, 2 cases are from Lower Siang while one case each from Namsai and Itanagar capital Complex .

The Lower Siang positive cases have returned from Rajasthan & Kerala, case from ICC is a returnee fromMadhya Pradesh, case from Namsai is a returnee from Tamil Nadu.

All four cases have been detected from Facility Quarantine and all are asymptomatic. All of them has been shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today ‘4’ positive cases from Changlang (3), West Kameng (1) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile The DC-ICC informed that all ‘114’ Primary contacts of both have been traced out, of which results of ‘90’ are Negative and rest are awaited. Also, the ‘78’ secondary contacts of both has been traced out and Swab collection of ‘58’ done till now.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 1st July, 2020 ) active cases are 128, 66 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.