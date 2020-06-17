Arunachal reports 4 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 Cured and discharged

Itanagar- Today, where Four ( 4 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from different Facility Quarantines, on the same time, Three ( 3 ) COVID-19 positive patient has been cured and discharged from different Covid Care Centre.

As on today the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh stand at 103, with 93 active cases and 10 recovered.

Among the Four new COVID-19 positives, 1 each reported from Lower Dibang Valley , Namsai, and Tirap and Lower Siang, All belongs to BRTF.

The case from Lower Dibang Valley is a returnee from Bulandshahr(U.P), case from Namsai is a returnee from Tamil Nadu, case from Tirap is a returnee from Kerala and case from Lower Siang is a returnee from Chandigarh. All are shifted to Covid Care Centre of BRTF.

All the cases have been detected from FQ and all are asymptomatic.

Today ‘3’ positive cases have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP. and advised for strict 14 days home quarantine and self monitoring.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.