Arunachal reports 38 fresh Covid-19 cases including 20 security forces

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 38 fresh cases of Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) including 20 security personnel from 11 different districts of the state on Sunday, 9th August, 2020. The state’s Covid-19 tally now stand at 2155, the latest government bulletin said.

While 52 more coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospitals in the state and They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, the bulletin said.

Official bulletin meanwhile, said the Eleven out of 38 cases are from East Kameng, while 3 in West Siang, 5 in East Siang, 4 in Lower Siang, 3 each in Tirap and Itanagar Capital Complex, 2 each in Anjaw, Papumpare Tawang and Namsai, 1 in Upper Siang .

All barring 5 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 858 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 282 ), Namsai ( 167 ) and East Siang (143)

Of the 2155 cases, 670 are active while 1482 people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals and three patients have died.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.