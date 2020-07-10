Itanagar
Arunachal reports 33 fresh COVID-19 cases including 28 from Itanagar
Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported thirty three (33) fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, 10 July, taking the infection tally to 335. Among these 33 new cases, 28 case are found in Itanagar Capitak Complex, 3 cases are from Changlang , and 2 cases reported in Namsai.
In Itanagar Capital Complex,
- total 83 persons were tested by RDT-Antigen for COVID-19 from an apartment complex in E-sector out of which 14 were detected to be positive and 69 were negative. The
- same ‘14’ positives also tested positive for COVID-19 by RT-PCR.
- Out of the 14 positives, 8 had mild symptoms.
- All of them have been shifted to Covid Care Centre
- In addition to that ‘10’ more tested positive and they are also primary contacts of the first positive case of E-sector detected earlier.
- In the F-sector, 7 persons have been tested and all reported negative.
- ‘1’ case of Itanagar Capital Complex is a 2 year old child, nephew of the positive case detected from E-Sector, Naharlagun.
- Three cases detected are health care workers TRIHMS(2) & DHS(1)
Positive cases of Namsai are returnees from Gujarat & West Bengal, while two positive cases of Changlang are returnees from Karnataka and detected from Quarantine Facility , and remaining 1 positive case is a frontline worker detected from FQ-Miao, Changlang.
Meanwhile as on 10 July 2020, total positive cases stand at 335, nos of active cases are 213, nos of recoveries are 120 and 2 persons dies due to choronavirus.