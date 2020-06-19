ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal reports 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 135

As on today the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh stand at 135, with 121 active cases and 14 recovered.

June 20, 2020
Itanagar-   Thirty Two ( 32 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from different Facility Quarantines on Friday, June 19,  on the same day, Three ( 3 ) COVID-19 positive patient has been cured and discharged from Capital Complex.

Among the 32 COVID-19 positives, 10 cases are from Changlang, 13 are from Capital Complex, 1 from Lohit and 8 cases are from West Kameng district.

All the cases have been detected from Facilities QUarantines and all are asymptomatic.

Today Three ( 3 )  positive cases from Capital Complex have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP. and advised for strict 14 days home quarantine and self monitoring.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.

Districts Active Covid + Discharged
Capital Complex 18 6
Changlang 68 2
East Siang 9 X
Lohit 3 1
Longding 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 3 X
Lower Siang 1 X
Namsai 2 2
Pakke Kessang X 1
Tawang 1 X
Tirap 2 1
Upper Siang x 1
West Kameng 12 x
West Siang 1 x
Total 121 14
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  135

