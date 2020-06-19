Arunachal reports 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 135

Itanagar- Thirty Two ( 32 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from different Facility Quarantines on Friday, June 19, on the same day, Three ( 3 ) COVID-19 positive patient has been cured and discharged from Capital Complex.

As on today the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh stand at 135, with 121 active cases and 14 recovered.

Among the 32 COVID-19 positives, 10 cases are from Changlang, 13 are from Capital Complex, 1 from Lohit and 8 cases are from West Kameng district.

All the cases have been detected from Facilities QUarantines and all are asymptomatic.

Today Three ( 3 ) positive cases from Capital Complex have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP. and advised for strict 14 days home quarantine and self monitoring.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.