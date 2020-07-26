Arunachal reports 32 fresh Covid-19 cases including 6 ITBP personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday 26 July, reported 32 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 6 ITBP personnel taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 1158, a health department report said.

Eleven of the 32 fresh cases are detected from Seppa town & contacts of positive case detected earlier. 6 are ITB personnel in East Kameng, 5 in Itanagar Capital Region, 8 in Changlang, one each in East Siang and Lower Subansiri districts.

All barring 9 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, said the health report.

Today 77 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 337 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the Papumpare ( 61 ), East Siang (39 ), Namsai (36 ).

Of the 1158 cases, 650 are active while 505 people have recovered and three patients have died, adding 59558 samples have been tested so far.

