Arunachal reports 27 fresh COVID-19 cases including 10 ITBP personnel

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported twenty seven (27 ) fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, 13 July, including 10 ITBP personnel, taking the infection tally to 387, on the same time death toll also rises to 3 after a COVID-19 patient died at TRIHMS.

Among these 27 new cases, 22 cases are found in Itanagar Capital Complex, 1 case from Changlang, 2 cases from Namsai and first time 2 cases detected from East Kameng.

Among 22 Positive cases from Itanagar Capital Complex

10 positive cases are ITBP personnel who are returnees from Assam and all are detected from Quarantine Facility

8 positive cases are detected from Naharlagun ( 3 from A sector, 1 from Model Village, 1 from Prem Nagar, 1 from E-sector , 1 from D Sector, and 1 from Polo Colony)

4 positive cases are Health Care Workers detected (TRIHMS-2 and DHS-2).

Four cases from ICC are having mild symptomatic and rest are all asymptomatic and being shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Positive case of Changlang is returnee from Assam.

Positive cases of Namsai are returnees from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Positive cases of East Kameng are returnees from Bihar & Meghalaya.

Positive case of Lower Siang is returnee from Rajasthan.

All are asymptomatic and detected from Quarantine Facility.

Today seven 7 positive cases ( from Changlang-3, Tirap-2, Namsai-1, West Siang-1) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

A COVID-19 patient died at TRIHMS tonight. He was suffering from ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) and Type-II Diabetes. He was admitted in TRIHMS on 9th July 2020.