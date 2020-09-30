Arunachal reports 244 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 244 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which taken the state’s virus count to 9796, said a report of health department.

Among 244 fresh cases, 42 cases are Symptomatic and rest 202 fresh cases are Asymptomatic, said the report.

Of the total cases, 2890 are active cases and the patients are under treatment. A total of 6890 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

Itanagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases today at 117, followed by 15 each in West Siang and Changlang, 14 each in Upper Subansiri and Papumpare, 13 in West Kameng, 9 in Kurung Kumey, 8 in Tirap, 7 in East Siang, 6 in Lower Siang, 5 in Leparada, 4 in Tawang , 3 each in Longding, Namsai, and Kradadi, 2 each in Pakke Kessang, East Kameng, and Upper Siang, 1 each in Lower Subansiri and Lohit.

Itanagar has also recorded the highest number of deaths so far at 6, followed by 3 in West Kameng, 2 in Changlang and 1 each in Papumpare, East Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, and Tawang.