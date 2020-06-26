ADVERTISMENT
June 26, 2020
Arunachal reports 2 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 174

Itanagar-   Today, two ( 2 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported. taking the total tally to 174, as on 26th June 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among these two, One from Itanagar Capital Complex, and one from West Siang district. The positive case from Itanagar Capital Complex  is a returnee from Manipur, while the case from West Siang is a returnee from West Bengal.

Both of them  have been detected from Facilities Quarantine  and all are asymptomatic, and has been shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today  seven ( 7 ) positive cases from (Changlang District-3, West Kameng -3 & Lohit -1 ) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 26 June, 2020 )  active cases are 124,  49 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 26/06/2020 at 10:00 pm 

Districts Active Covid + Discharged Death
Capital Complex 35 8 x
Changlang 56 21 x
East Siang 5 5 x
Leparada 1 x x
Lohit 1 3 x
Longding 3 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 1 2 x
Lower Siang 1 X x
Namsai 8 2 x
Pakke Kessang X 1 x
Tawang 1 X x
Tirap 2 1 x
Upper Siang x 1 x
West Kameng 9 3 1
West Siang 1 1 x
Total 124 49 01
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  174  

 

 

