Arunachal reports 19 fresh COVID-19 cases including health care workers

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported nineteen (19) fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, 12 July, including three health workers, taking the infection tally to 360. Among these 19 new cases, 11 cases are found in Itanagar Capital Complex, 7 cases are from Changlang and 1 case is from Namsai.

Positive cases of Changlang are returnees from Uttar Pradesh (5), Tamil Nadu (2).

Positive case of Namsai is returnee from Tamil Nadu and detected from quarantine facility.

From Itanagar Capital Complex

6 positive cases are detected from Naharlagun, ( E-Sector -2, C-Sector-1, Dokum colony-1, PapuNallah-1 and Near Hotel Donyi Polo Ashoka, Itanagar-1.

2 positive cases from are detected from Naharlagun, who are primary contact of previously positive health care worker.

3 cases detected are health care workers at UPHC, Itanagar -2 & TRIHMS-1.

1 case from Itanagar Capital Complex is symptomatic and rest are all asymptomatic.

Among these 11 cases, 4 cases are shifted to TRIHMS and 7 cases shifted to state Quarantine Facility at Lekhi .

Today ‘13’ positive cases from (Changlang-2, West Kameng-4 & ICC-7) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.