Arunachal

Arunachal report one new Covid-19 positive case

Total cases reach at 88.

June 13, 2020
Itanagar-  Today, one ( 1 )  new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Facility Quarantine in Lower Dibang Valley, taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 88, with 82 active cases and 6 recovered.

The case is a returnee from Gujarat, is asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today two positive cases were released from Covid Care Centre at Administrative Block, Namsai as their test results were negative for two consecutive samples and advised for strict 14 days home quarantine.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.

Districts Active Covid + Discharged
Capital Complex 5 2
Changlang 55 X
East Siang 9 X
Lohit 2 1
Longding 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 2 X
Namsai 1 2
Tawang 1 X
Tirap 1 X
Upper Siang 1 X
West Siang 1 X
Pakke Kessang X 1
West Kameng 3 x
Total 82 6
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  88

