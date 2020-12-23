Arunachal: Repolling in 8 polling Stations

ITANAGAR: The repolling is going to take place on Dec-24 in 8 polling stations of Longding, Kamle and Upper Subansiri. The State election commissioner (SEC) Hage Kojeen while talking to the media here on Wednesday informed that re-polling will be held for 1 polling station in Longding, 2 in Kamle and 5 in Upper Subansiri.

The election is being held based on recommendation of the district election officer after a report of destruction of the ballot box.

Re-polling station includes; 36 – Konsa Boys Morong polling station under 6- Pongchau ZPC in Longding district, two in Kamle district: 15- GPs Yorkum and 16- GPs Yukar under 3- Kamporijo-I ZP, and five in Upper Subansiri: 31- Govt. ME School Bogia Siyum polling station under 3- Siyum ZPC, 32- Govt. Primary School Rava under 3- Siyum ZPC, 35- Govt. Primary School Keche polling station under 3- Siyum ZPC, 51- Temporary Shed Dumba polling station under 4- Taliha ZPC and 158- Temporary Shed Nyumpu polling station under 14- Lable ZPC.

The SEC also informed that the total voting percentage has increased to 73% after tallying more vote counts.

“Longding recorded the highest with 86% followed by Lower Dibang Valley at 85%. The Pasighat Municipal recorded the lowest of 52%. The vote percentage may still increase as we are yet to receive reports from few more polling stations,” he said.

The total votes polled were 357500 in the state. Further Kojen expressed satisfaction over the whole election process and thanked the state government, political parties and public for the peaceful election process.