Arunachal: Religious and worship places will remain closed till June 30

Itanagar- As preventive measure from COVID19, the state Govt has decided that ” All Religious institutions and worship places in Arunachal Pradesh will remain closed till 30th June to avoid mass gatherings until further order” .

An order is issued by P Prathiban, Secretary H& FW, on the seriousness of increase of Covid 19 positive cases in the state.

The Arunachal Christian Forum once again appeal all the Churches to strictly adhere to the Govt. order till 30th June 2020. While believers are urged to conduct continues prayer services at their respective home.