Arunachal

Arunachal records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 37 new infections

The number of Covid cases in the state stands at 232.

July 3, 2020
Itanagar-   Arunachal Pradesh registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 37 more people tested positive for it on Thursday. The number of Covid cases  in the state stands at 232. However, 71 people were discharged, reducing the number of active cases, as on 2nd July 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among today’s  ‘37’ COVID-19 positive cases,  34 are reported from  Itanagar Capital Complex, 2 from Changlang and  1 from Namsai.

The ICC positive cases have returned from Assam (15), Bihar (5) Manipur (2), Uttar Pradesh (2), Odisha (2),  Delhi (2), Haryana (1), Rajasthan (1), Kerala (1), Chandīgarh (1) & Karnataka (1).

Cases from Changlang have returned from Bihar & Uttar Pradesh and the alone case from Namsai is a returnee from Tamil Nadu.

.All the cases have been detected from Facility Quarantine and all are asymptomatic. All of them has been shifted to Covdi Care Centre.

On the other hand today ‘5’ positive cases from (Changlang -4  and , Tirap -1) have been released as they have tested negative in  two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile the  TrueNat Lab has started testing for COVID-19 in Tawang today. 19-samples were tested and all were negative.

At BPGH, Pasighat, 82-samples have been tested by TrueNat since last three days. All were tested negative.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 2nd July, 2020 )  active cases are 160,  71 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

Districts Active Covid + Discharged Death
Capital Complex 75 8 x
Changlang 49 34 x
East Siang x 10 x
Leparada 1 x x
Lohit 1 3 x
Longding 3 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 1 2 x
Lower Siang 3 X x
Namsai 10 3 x
Pakke Kessang X 1 x
Tawang 1 X x
Tirap 1 2 x
Upper Siang x 1 x
West Kameng 14 5 1
West Siang 1 1 x
Total 160 71 01
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  232

