Arunachal records heavy snow fall in Tawang and Sela Pass

A vehicle on way to Tawang is seen struck in feet-deep snow while the passengers are enjoying the snowfall.

January 14, 2021
ITANAGAR: Tawang district, Sela Pass and parts of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh received heavy snowfall on Wednesday posing tough challenges for vehicular movement along Bhalukpong-Tawang road. A vehicle on way to Tawang is seen struck in feet-deep snow while the passengers are enjoying the snowfall.

While three friends are making efforts to pull out their Scorpio stuck at Sela Pass, located 13,700 feet..

January 14, 2021
