Arunachal: Re-polling in Bogia and Rava on Dec 29

ITANAGAR: Re-polling was suspended on Friday at 31-Bogia Govt ME school and 32-Rava Govt primary school under Siyum zilla parisahd in Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh due to law and order problems, senior officer said.

The local body elections including Panchayat and Municipal councils on December 22 conducted very peacefully had recorded good turnouts but elections could not be conducted in few which were ordered on Friday, told State Election Commission Commissioner Hage Kojeen.

Kojeen said that ” re-polling in above polling stations would be conducted on December 29 and results would be announced the next day.

The results of zilla prishad and gram panchayat segments of Siyum zilla parisahd would remain suspended till then, the commissioner added.

However, re-polling were conducted in 35-Keche Govt primary school 36-Khonsa Boys Morong under Panchao zilla parisahd (Longding district); 15-GP Yorkum and 16-GP Yukar under Kamporijo zilla parisahd (Kamle district); 51-Dumba temporary shed and 158-Nyampu temporary shed under Lable zilla parisahd (Upper Subansiri district), and and

The counting is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday.