Arunachal: Rape case in Raga Green Hills School, APSCPCR has taken suo moto cognizance

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of alleged rape of 14-year-old minor girl on December 12 by Raga-based Green Hills School’s principal Bini Tegi.

Condemning the heinous crime, APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu along with other members has urged Kamle district superintendent of police to expedite investigation and to ensure award of exemplary punishment.

The school should not be allowed to function till the issue is solved, APSCPCR said in a release, adding the status Report along with update information of the horrific case has been sought.

The APSCPCR has also urged Raga CWC to move the authority concerned to provide immediate financial compensation to the victim under Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2011 for the traumatized victims as relief.