Arunachal:  Rape accused principal of Green Hills School in 7-day judicial custody

RAGA: The principal of Green Hills School principal Bini Tegi, who was arrested under the POSCSO Act on December 15, has been remanded to 7-days judicial custody, informed police sources.

Tegi was accused of allegedly raping a 14-year-old student of the school on December 12, which has been evoking condemnations from various quarters demanding exemplary punishment to the culprit for the heinous crime.

Read Flashback- Arunachal: School Principal in Raga allegdaly raped a girl student

The APSCW, in a release, expressing deep concern over rising crimes against women and girl child in the state, exhorted the state Govt to pay attention to this very serious matter.

Recently a Protest rally had organised in solidarity to the Justice of Victim and her family. Victim’s family plead for a justice, the Culprit should be hanged.