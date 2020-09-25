Arunachal: Rajesh Thakur, new Commandant of 12th Battalion of NDRF

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Rajesh Thakur, Commandant joined 12 Battalion NDRF Itanagar on 24 September. The 1998 batch officer hails from Manali, Himachal Pradesh. He spent his childhood in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and did his schooling from Rama Krishna Mission School, Aalo(A.P.) and Don Bosco School, Haflong(Assam).

He is well decorated officer has wide range of experience in the operational area, having served at various capacities from Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh. Prior to joining NDRF he was posted in 38TH Battalion SSB Tawang (A.P.).

During the lockdown period he on his personal initiative helped hundreds of students and workers of Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of North East, who were stranded in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The officer is a keen sportsman and organized MTB Arunachal in the state as well as assisted the State Government in development of Adventure tourism and Sports. He was also the member of prestigious Tenzing Norgkey Adventure Awards Committee in 2019.

Now He will look after the Disaster Management of 61 Districts of Four states, Arunachal Pradesh, Upper Assam, Manipur and Nagaland .His close affiliation with North East shall be a blessing for the region.