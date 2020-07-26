Arunachal: Raj Bhavan observes Kargil Vijay Diwas

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- The 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed, while abiding by social distancing and counter COVID19 pandemic protocol in a befitting manner at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 26th July 2020.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), First Lady of the State Smt Neelam Misra, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Member APPSC Major General GS Bisht, VSM (Retd.), Commissioner to Governor HGS Dhaliwal, IG, officials and staff of Raj Bhavan and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel laid wreath and offered floral tribute to the Kargil War heroes at the Amar Jawan cenotaph, while participating in the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor recalled the valour and sacrifices of Kargil War heroes and their sense of duty towards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Special mention was made of Naik Digendra Kumar, MVC of 2 Rajputana Rifles, who led the assault for recapturing of crucial Tololing Top in the Kargil War. He said that the credit of the Kargil victory goes to every soldier who fought in Kargil War with full preparedness to make supreme sacrifice for the safety and security of the Nation.

The Governor called upon the people not to forget the sacrifice of the gallant soldiers. He said that it is the duty of every citizen to stand with the soldiers guarding the borders.

The Governor said that for the welfare of the people these soldiers are putting up with terrain, climate, privation and logistic adversities, away from their family and cool comfort of home. We have to stand by them, he stressed.

The Deputy Chief Minister in his speech said that the thoughts, prayers and good wishes of the people of Arunachal Pradesh are always with the 527 families of the Kargil War Heroes who laid down their lives in the line of duty to protect our country’s territorial integrity. The nation will continue to draw inspiration from their sacrifices and the Kargil Vijay Diwas will always inspire patriotism, nationalism, and spirit of sacrifice for the defence of the Nation, amongst our country men, he said.

Commissioner to Governor also spoke on the occasion.

The personnel of ITBP presented Shok Shastra, Salami Shastra and sounded Last Post and Rouse Reveille bugle call. Adding ambience of patriotism and nationalism, a short film on Kargil War was shown during the programme.