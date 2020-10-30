Arunachal: Radang Sirum’ of Borguli volunteers to repair the damaged fencing of PHC Borguli

Pasighat ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A group of men from middle aged generation named ‘Radang Sirum’ of Borguli village extended their voluntary help to the Primary Health Centre, Borguli in repairing and maintenance of the fencing today.

Informing about the voluntary works from Radang Sirum, a member of the group one Bolet Tayeng said that the PHC Borguli which has no proper fencing wall till date was facing problem from straying cattle. In the absence of a regular walled fencing, the bamboo made fencing of the hospital was destroyed and damaged by trespassing cattle and children which needed immediate repairing in order to keep the lone hospital of the area cleaned and protected.

It is worth mentioning here that this Primary Health Centre, Borguli is one of the oldest health centre in Mebo Sub-Division after Community Health Centre, Mebo.

This primary health centre treats patients from Borguli, Kiyit, Ngopok, Seram villages which are one of the most malaria prone areas during monsoon season (agricultural season) as these villages are wetland agricultural zone and is also known as a one of the rice bawl of East Siang District.

While, PHC Borguli team led by Medical officer Dr. Austin Tayeng has extended their gratitude to the Radang Sirum of Borguli led by Tolut Ratan, President and Horinath Tayeng, General Secretary.

Meanwhile, PHC Borguli which is running shortages of manpower still awaits the posting of new staffs with the post of 1 Pharmacist, 3 ANM/GNM, 1 MPW, 1 male/female attendant and 1 Lab Technician (general) to which the medical officials and public representatives had approached the District Medical Officer, East Siang District for immediate posting.