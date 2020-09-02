Arunachal: Quarantine for returnee will no longer mandatory-Secretary, Health

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: As per the new standard operating procedure (SOP) of the government of Arunachal Pradesh the returnees will no longer be mandatorily quarantined in the state, informed the secretary health, P Partibhan while talking to the media here on Wednesday.

“The government of India has given clear instruction that movement of people and goods between the states and within the state has to be made free. But the Arunachal government has decided to continue with testing of returnees at check gates. However there will be relaxation for people who return back after spending a few hours in the state while performing some work,” he said.

Also the asymptomatic covid positive patients can opt for home isolation. “But patients can go for home isolation only if they have a separate room and bathroom at their home. The health department will put signage outside the house warning the visitors.

A medical officer will monitor the home isolation positive case,” said secretary health. However the symptomatic patients will continue to be treated at DCHC and Covid hospital. Further rapid antigen tests will no longer be free.

“Charges have been fixed for RAT. However it is free for elders, children below 10 years and BPL card holders,” secretary Patibhan added. He also informed that the government has ordered for more antigen test kits.

“The antigen test was started in the month of July. On an average our requirement is 80,000 kits per month. We are expecting more kits to arrive in the next few days.

There has been a delay in the arrival of kits because of the massive demands across the country,” he said. Further the people going out without wearing masks will be fined Rs 500 and those spitting in public places will be fined Rs 200, informed the secretary health.