Arunachal: Pura Nyime, Principal, ITI, Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Passes away

ITANAGAR: The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh mourn the sudden demise of Pura Nyime, Principal, ITI, Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship,Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh who has passed away at 08.00 a.m. on 10th December’2020 at Naharlagun after a brief illness.

He was bron on 3rd January, 1972 at Hija Village, Ziro and joined the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship as an Instructor at ITI, Tabarijo on 17th March, 1993 and subsequently served at ITI Roing before joining the Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship at Itanagar. He left behind his wife Mrs. Pura Yaming, one Son and two Daughters.

He was suffering from liver ailment and had returned a week back after undergoing treatment at Institute of Liver and Bilary Science, New Delhi.

The officers and staff of the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh organised a Condolence meeting in the office premises of the Udyog Sadan on 10th December’2020.

Subu Tabin, Director, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh condoled the premature demise of Lt. Pura Nyime and paying obituaries said he was a dedicated and hard working employee and a good team member, with passing away of him the state in general and the Department in particular has lost a knowledgeable and dedicated person of the Skill fraternity /ecosystem.

Earlier all the staff of the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship paid floral tribute, prayed for peace of the departed soul and give strength to his family to stand the loss.