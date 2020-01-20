Arunachal: Pulse Polio drive held across the state

Itanagar

As a part of nationwide initiative, Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization, 2020 was launched by the state Health Minister Alo Libang by administering the first oral polio vaccine drops (OPV) to children here on Sunday at Akashdeep Ganga Market at Itanagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Libang requested all to ensure 100 per cent coverage of 0-5 year children under IPPI, and further said no children under five should be deprive of the vaccine.

He further appealed all the communities to participate in taking the two drops of OPV from nearest booth. Meanwhile he urged the Health Dept staffs to work sincerely and deliver their best and reached out to all the children at every nook and corner of Arunachal Pradesh.

Director Family welfare Dr A Yirang also requested all the parents to bring their child to nearest booth for doo bondh jindagi ka.

Meanwhile, he informed that house to house visit would also be carried out by vaccinating teams.

Dr D Padung NO (NHM) & SIO informed that about 142513 beneficiaries are identified to take two drops of OPV through 3115 booths set up across the districts during this NID. Similar to the previous years, he expects to cover all the children and continue the Polio free status in the state. He also informed that all the districts are fully prepared in terms of vaccine & logistic management, HR requirement etc.

NAMSAI: IPPI organised at Tiglibam under HWC – PHC,Lathao of Namsai District on 19th January2020 (one of the most remote, inaccessible and unapproachable area) of Namsai Dist where no network was found…Since it’s a very interior area reaching there was an another tough milestone sailing by a boat then trekking for about 9-10 km on foot was really a very difficult but very adventurous task…..Reaching there by going through so many hurdles was a wonderful experience and then giving the children of the village “Do boond Zindagi ki” was a immense pleasure for the medical team led by Lathao SMO Dr. SK Singh.

YUPIA: Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) programme was launched in Papum Pare district today with rest of the country in a successful manner. At Community Health Centre (CHC) Doimukh, SDO Sabodam Tayang launched the district level IPPI programme and administered the polio drops to children in the presence of District Medical Officer Dr Subu Tasso Kampu, DRCHO Dr.Worar Taku, MO i/c Lobsang Chuki, staff and beneficiaries. IPPI successfully conducted in 441 booths across the district.

KHONSA: Superintendent of Police, Tirap Kardak Riba administered polio drops to children from zero to five years old on the occasion of National Immunization Day (NID) at the Khonsa H/Q, at Market area on Sunday. On the occasion, the vaccination drops were also administered by DRCHO Dr. Angu, Dr. O. Tagu, OC Khonsa Wangngoi Kamhua, SI Wiphang Poakna, IPR Representative Gawang Sumpa during the launching program of NID, 2020.

District Medical Officer, Khonsa I/c. Dr. Palash Rakshit, SMO informed that there are 153 vaccination booths wherein 5445 targeted children will be immunized in the district of Tirap district.

The NID program at Khonsa is being carried out in full swing to ensure full coverage of targeted 0 – 5 years of 5445 children in 153 vaccination booths.

IPPI Session also organised under Lathao circle. In which 956 children were immunised.